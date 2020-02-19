Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $370,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,855,000 after buying an additional 904,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after buying an additional 892,554 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,373,000 after buying an additional 528,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 865.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 488,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,151,000 after buying an additional 437,695 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.70. 1,283,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,781. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.06. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $89.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.