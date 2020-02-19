Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $695,000 in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Hilton Hotels stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,812. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.14. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.87.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

