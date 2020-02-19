Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,291 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Whirlpool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.95. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

