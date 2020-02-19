Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,293,000 after acquiring an additional 221,465 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000.

NASDAQ REGI traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. 27,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $29.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

