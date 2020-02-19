Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 167,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of W&T Offshore as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W&T Offshore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,643. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $7.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $506.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.94.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

