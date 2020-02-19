Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.47

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.47 and last traded at $102.41, with a volume of 137963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.58.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.57.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 41.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.