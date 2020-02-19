Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telaria were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLRA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Telaria by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 18,577 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telaria by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 271,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Telaria by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telaria in the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

TLRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Telaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Shares of Telaria stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,869. Telaria Inc has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $611.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

