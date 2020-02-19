Telesites SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Shares Up 7.9%

Telesites SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) shot up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.82, 1,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 17,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.

Telesites SAB de CV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSSLF)

Telesites, SAB. de C.V. builds, installs, maintains, operates, and markets various types of sites towers and support structures, and physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of radiant radio communications equipment in Mexico. It operates towed towers, self-supporting towers, monopolar towers, and masts.

