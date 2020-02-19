Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Lawrence Joseph Ellison Acquires 1,250 Shares

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Lawrence Joseph Ellison acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $958,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $59.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $917.42. 25,256,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,853,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.95, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $606.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 35.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.47.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

