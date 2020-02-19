The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.23-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $65-66.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.74 million.The Hackett Group also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.23-0.25 EPS.

HCKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Hackett Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ HCKT traded up $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. 328,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.98 million, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

