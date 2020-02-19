The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Price Up 18.9% Following Strong Earnings

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)’s stock price rose 18.9% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $17.96, approximately 659,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 172,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

HCKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 132,114 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 650,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in The Hackett Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Hackett Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $466.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

