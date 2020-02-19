Think Childcare (ASX:TNK) Trading Up 4.4%

Think Childcare Ltd (ASX:TNK)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.30 ($0.92) and last traded at A$1.30 ($0.92), approximately 11,333 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.25 ($0.88).

The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.42.

In other Think Childcare news, insider Mathew Edwards 25,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Think Childcare Limited owns, operates, and manages childcare facilities in Australia. The company operates and manages approximately 78 long day childcare facilities for children between the ages of 6 weeks and 6 years old. It also identifies and develops greenfield services as child care services; and offers consultancy services to third parties and incubator partners to identify and develop greenfield services.

