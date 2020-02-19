Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Titan Medical.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Titan Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.00.

Shares of Titan Medical stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 4.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Titan Medical by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new stake in Titan Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

