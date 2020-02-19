Titomic (ASX:TTT) Shares Down 1.2%

Titomic Ltd (ASX:TTT) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.82 ($0.58) and last traded at A$0.83 ($0.59), 167,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.84 ($0.59).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $104.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Titomic Company Profile (ASX:TTT)

Titomic Limited operates in the additive manufacturing sector in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of the Titomic Kinetic Fusion process, an automated additive manufacturing process that is used for the application of cold-gas dynamic spraying of titanium or titanium alloy particles onto a scaffold to produce a load bearing structure.

