Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.49, approximately 620,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 457,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

TOCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tocagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tocagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

The firm has a market cap of $11.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOCA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tocagen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tocagen by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 221,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tocagen by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

