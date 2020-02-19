TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Shares Down 5.6%

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59, 626,465 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 407,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered TOP SHIPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of TOP SHIPS in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOP SHIPS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) by 800.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 126,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of TOP SHIPS worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TOP SHIPS

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

