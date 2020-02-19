Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Shares Down 6.2%

Torrent Capital Ltd (CVE:TORR) shares fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, 18,665 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 23,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38.

About Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR)

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company, focuses on investments in private and public company securities. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd. in February 2017. Torrent Capital Ltd. is based in Halifax, Canada.

