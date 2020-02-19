Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15 to $1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion to $2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.Trinity Industries also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.15-1.35 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinity Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Trinity Industries from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE:TRN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,852. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 8,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $167,721.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 83,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,756,529.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 881,948 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,881. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

