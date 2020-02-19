Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Triton International has a payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Triton International to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Shares of TRTN opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.30. Triton International has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRTN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

