TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) Trading Up 5%

TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.67, approximately 292,082 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 932,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TrovaGene in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TrovaGene by 320.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 217,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TrovaGene by 26,190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in TrovaGene by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TrovaGene during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in TrovaGene by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrovaGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:TROV)

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

