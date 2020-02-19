TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) Trading Up 5%

TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.67, approximately 292,082 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 932,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
Separately, Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TrovaGene in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
TrovaGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:TROV)
Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.
