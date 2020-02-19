True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.93

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.93 and last traded at C$7.93, with a volume of 22677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNT.UN shares. CIBC upped their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $701.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

About True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

