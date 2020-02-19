TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives $6.90 Average PT from Analysts

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRUE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. 16,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,410. The firm has a market cap of $398.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 1,087.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

