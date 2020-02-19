TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $685,261.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 66,132,468,701 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

