Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €53.25 ($61.92).

UNIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a 1 year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 1 year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.