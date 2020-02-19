Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Shares of Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €53.25 ($61.92).

UNIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Unilever has a 1 year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 1 year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Analyst Recommendations for Unilever (AMS:UNIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit