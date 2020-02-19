UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $122.00

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $122.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, C2CX, Exrates and YoBit. During the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNIVERSAL CASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.97 or 0.02996637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00235688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00149215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002735 BTC.

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH launched on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash . UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Trading

UNIVERSAL CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Exrates, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNIVERSAL CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIVERSAL CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.