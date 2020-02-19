Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:URBDF) Trading Up 50%

Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:URBDF)’s stock price was up 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 150,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 65,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos SAB de CV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:URBDF)

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, SAB. de C.V. engages in the housing development business in Mexico. It develops social, low-income, and residential housing properties. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Mexicali, Mexico.

