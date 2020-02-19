US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 116.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $39.73. 31,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77. US Foods has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.49.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

