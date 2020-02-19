US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.57.

US Foods stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. US Foods has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.49.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,800,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,991,000 after acquiring an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 472,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 129,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

