ValuEngine Downgrades Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CODA opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 8.07. Coda Octopus Group has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 2,974.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 333,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 606.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 198,711 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 356.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 209,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 163,678 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 184.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 80,107 shares in the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

