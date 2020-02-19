ValuEngine Downgrades Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
CODA opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 8.07. Coda Octopus Group has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.98.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.38%.
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.