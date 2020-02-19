ValuEngine Downgrades Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Swann lowered their price target on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radius Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price target on shares of Radius Health and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $19.93 on Friday. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a market cap of $922.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter worth about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter worth about $1,320,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Radius Health by 3,130.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Radius Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

