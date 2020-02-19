ValuEngine Upgrades Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

BABA has been the topic of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.44.

Shares of BABA opened at $220.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.27. The company has a market capitalization of $561.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,851,000 after buying an additional 7,361,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $748,808,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

