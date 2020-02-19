ValuEngine Upgrades EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of EXAS opened at $99.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.44 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.53 and a 200 day moving average of $97.10. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 65.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the third quarter worth $68,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

