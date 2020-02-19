ValuEngine Upgrades International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) to Buy

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ISCO opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. International Stem Cell has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

