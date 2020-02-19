ValuEngine Upgrades West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $378.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.71. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 10,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 75,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

