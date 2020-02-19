Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Position Reduced by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.46. The company had a trading volume of 113,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,009. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $97.24 and a 12 month high of $112.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.98.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

