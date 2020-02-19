Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,382 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,687,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,000,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,107,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,969,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.60. The stock had a trading volume of 838,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,311. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.70 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.