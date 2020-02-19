Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Independence Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Independence Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 316,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $27,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 481,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.88 and a 1-year high of $89.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.2071 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

