Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Day & Ennis LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1534 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

