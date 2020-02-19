Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Increased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,443 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.0% in the third quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 860,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,515,000 after purchasing an additional 371,617 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,880,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,777,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 937,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1534 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

