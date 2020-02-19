Verditek (LON:VDTK) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Verditek PLC (LON:VDTK) traded up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), 386,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.88.

About Verditek (LON:VDTK)

Verditek plc, a clean technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of clean technologies in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company develops technologies in the areas of solar modules, industrial treatment of gases and CO2 capture, air purification, water deodorization, industrial treatment of solids, and zero emission and energy.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Verditek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verditek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.