Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Receives $9.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VER. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vereit by 53.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 119,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,685,719. Vereit has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Vereit (NYSE:VER)

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit