Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Receives $9.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VER. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vereit by 53.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 119,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,685,719. Vereit has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.53.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

