VeriCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22,122.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $22,122.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 47.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinEgg, Bleutrade and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00043239 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00068346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001143 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,534.65 or 0.99276572 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000924 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00070680 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 88.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000399 BTC.

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,503,698 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

