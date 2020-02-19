VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in VF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,203,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $641,072,000 after acquiring an additional 69,219 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in VF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in VF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,772,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,544,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VFC. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.31.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.01. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

