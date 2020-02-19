VICI Properties (VICI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is scheduled to release its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect VICI Properties to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VICI Properties stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 83.01, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

