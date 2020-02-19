Vivid Coin (VIVID) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $65.00

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded down 69.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Vivid Coin has a market capitalization of $13,452.00 and $65.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 50.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.89 or 0.03051613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00233318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00146513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,147,502 coins and its circulating supply is 6,934,295 coins. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.