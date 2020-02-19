VULCANO (VULC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $177.00

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One VULCANO coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last week, VULCANO has traded 3% lower against the dollar. VULCANO has a total market cap of $92,746.00 and $177.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VULCANO alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VULCANO

VULC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io . VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin . The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VULCANO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VULCANO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.