Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.00-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $539.785-539.785 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.91 billion.Walmart also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. Walmart has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $138.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.68.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

