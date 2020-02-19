Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $188.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,882. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $151.66 and a 52-week high of $188.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.