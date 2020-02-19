Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

GOOG stock traded up $7.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,526.69. The company had a trading volume of 948,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,738. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,531.63. The company has a market cap of $1,045.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,448.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1,302.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,013,643 shares of company stock valued at $389,654,791. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.