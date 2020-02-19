Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $271,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,573. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.86 and a fifty-two week high of $211.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.74.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

